About BBC World News TV
- Published
BBC World News is the BBC's commercially funded international 24-hour news and information channel, broadcast in English in more than 200 countries and territories across the globe.
Its estimated weekly audience of 112 million makes it the BBC's biggest television service.
Available in more than 452 million homes, millions of hotel rooms, 170 cruise ships, 53 airlines (including 14 distributing the channel live in-flight) and 23 mobile phone networks, BBC World News broadcasts a diverse mix of authoritative international news, sport, weather, business, current affairs and documentary programming.
BBC World News is at the heart of the BBC's commitment to global broadcasting. As an integral member of BBC Global News, sitting alongside BBC World Service radio, BBC World News delivers impartial, in-depth analysis of breaking news, as well as looking at the stories behind the news - not just what is happening, but why.
BBC World News is owned and operated by BBC Global News Ltd, a member of the BBC's commercial group of companies and is funded by subscription and advertising revenues.
The registered address of BBC Global News Ltd is Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London, W1A 1AA. GNL's registered number is 4514407.