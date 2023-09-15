Iran's women a year after Mahsa Amini's death: 'I wear what I like now'

The uprising, led by women, was the most serious challenge to Iran's theocratic regime since the revolution of 1979. In crushing it, human rights groups say the regime killed more than 500 people. Thousands were wounded - some blinded after being shot in the face. At least 20,000 Iranians were arrested, with accounts of torture and rape in jail. And seven protesters were executed - one of them publicly hanged from a crane. As intended, this had a chilling effect.