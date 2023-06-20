Four Israelis shot dead near West Bank settlement
Four Israelis have been killed in a shooting attack near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, paramedics say.
Another four people were injured, one of them seriously, when gunmen opened fire at a petrol station outside Eli, about 16km (10 miles) south of Nablus.
Israel's military said one gunman was "neutralised" at the scene and troops were pursuing additional suspects.
The military also reportedly activated a possible infiltration alert in Eli and warned residents to stay indoors.
A paramedic with the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service, Motty Dahan, said in a statement that when he and his colleagues arrived at the scene they saw a "complex site".
"Seven victims had gunshot wounds, some in the gas station and some in a nearby restaurant," he added.
"We performed medical checks and began providing medical treatment, three of the victims were evacuated in MDA MICUs [Mobile Intensive Care Units] to hospital, and unfortunately four of the victims were pronounced dead."