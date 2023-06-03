Three Israeli soldiers killed near Egypt border
Three Israeli soldiers have been killed and others wounded by a gunman near the border with Egypt, the army says.
It says a male and female soldier were shot dead on Saturday morning. Their bodies were discovered after an officer was unable to contact them.
The alleged attacker was later killed and a third Israeli soldier shot dead during a search operation.
The incident happened just hours after a drug smuggling operation had been thwarted at the border.
An Israeli military spokesman, Col Richard Hecht, said drugs worth 1.6m shekels ($400,000) had been seized after someone used a ladder to cross the fence.
He said that this was assumed to be connected to the later shootings.
Asked about the identity of the gunman, Col Hecht told journalists: "It could be Isil [the Islamic State jihadist group], it could be a border guard, it could also be a smuggler and we are still looking into it. It's still not clear what his identity was."
An army statement said: "An investigation is conducted in full cooperation with the Egyptian army."