Jerusalem Day: Israeli nationalists set to march in Old City
Thousands of Israeli nationalists are due to march through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City in an annual event, sparking fresh tensions.
The flag parade is part of Israel's Jerusalem Day, marking its capture of the east of the city in the 1967 war.
Palestinians along the route in occupied East Jerusalem have shuttered homes and shops over fears of abuse.
Meanwhile, far-right Israeli cabinet ministers are set to join the annual procession.
The march has increasingly become a show of force for Jewish ultranationalists, while for Palestinians it is seen as a blatant provocation undermining their ties to the city.
Racist, anti-Arab chants are often shouted by nationalist marchers. The event has in the past sparked much wider violence.
Israeli police have vowed to stop law-breaking, but blamed regional "terrorist elements" for "wild incitement" about the march on social media. They also said it was only "a small minority on both sides [who] try to agitate".
Palestinian Authority leaders called the East Jerusalem events a "provocative act", saying far-right cabinet ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich - staunch supporters of the parade - were "planting seeds of conflict".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the event would go ahead as planned and police said it would take place along its traditional route.
Jerusalem Day events have been marked by Israelis for decades, but in recent years parts of the route, attended by Israeli ultranationalists, have been the focus of spiralling tensions.
In the late afternoon, tens of thousands of Israelis head from the west of Jerusalem to the Old City, ending with a so-called flag dance at the Western Wall, the holiest site for Jewish prayer.
Before that, marchers go their separate ways and thousands of mainly men and teenage boys head into occupied East Jerusalem.
They walk through Damascus Gate, which Israeli forces usually clear of Palestinians in advance, and then into the Old City's Muslim Quarter.
Previous years have seen groups of marchers chant "death to Arabs" and "may your village burn", while others banged the shutters of Palestinian shops.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas warned Israel this week that it would reignite conflict were it to cross "red lines" in Jerusalem during the event.
On flag march day in 2021, the group fired rockets at Jerusalem from the Gaza Strip as a week of boiling tensions exploded into war.
However, this year, with another round of conflict between Israel and Gaza militants ending only last weekend, appetite for escalation so far appears lower.
Meanwhile, there will also be a sharp focus on what happens at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site - the al-Aqsa mosque compound, as it is known to Muslims, or Temple Mount, as it known to Jews.
Flyers on social media by an Israeli group that organises Jewish visits to the site called for 5,000 Israelis to march there with flags. Police have since banned one its leaders from entering the area.
Israeli police said there was "no connection" between the route and the holy site.