Gaza militants fire rockets after new Israeli air strikes
- Published
Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired barrages of rockets towards Israel, after the Israeli military said it carried out a series of air strikes on Islamic Jihad rocket launchers.
At least one Palestinian has been killed and another wounded, medics say.
There are no reports of any injuries in Israel, where most of the rockets are said to have been intercepted.
It comes a day after 15 people in Gaza were killed in Israeli air strikes, including three Islamic Jihad leaders.
Islamic Jihad swore revenge, but there was no cross-border violence overnight. Instead, the group warned Israel to expect its reaction anywhere, at any moment.
Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the occupied West Bank after Israel carried out arrest raids overnight.
Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces, who said the pair fired at them.