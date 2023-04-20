Dozens die in Ramadan crush in Yemen's capital Sanaa

At least 78 people have been killed in a crush at a school in the Yemeni capital Sanaa during a distribution of charity for Ramadan, officials say.

Video footage on social media shows chaotic scenes after the incident in the Bab-al-Yemen area of the city.

Reuters news agency reports that hundreds of people crowded into the school to receive donations which amounted to about $9 (£7) per person.

Houthi rebels have run the city since they drove out the government in 2015.

