Dozens die in Ramadan crush in Yemen's capital Sanaa
At least 78 people have been killed in a crush at a school in the Yemeni capital Sanaa during a distribution of charity for Ramadan, officials say.
Video footage on social media shows chaotic scenes after the incident in the Bab-al-Yemen area of the city.
Reuters news agency reports that hundreds of people crowded into the school to receive donations which amounted to about $9 (£7) per person.
Houthi rebels have run the city since they drove out the government in 2015.