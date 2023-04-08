British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank shooting named
- Published
Two British-Israeli sisters killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank have been named as Maya and Rina Dee.
The sisters were killed on Friday afternoon near the Hamra Junction in the north of the Jordan Valley, as they drove Tiberias.
Their mother, Leah, remains in a critical condition in hospital, local media reported.
The family lived in the settlement of Efrat and were immigrants from the UK, the mayor said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tweet containing the sisters' names, and a photo of them, on Saturday evening.
Their car was driven off the road after being shot at by gunmen. The Israeli military said after the shooting that its forces were blocking roads in the area and had "started a pursuit of the terrorists".
Their father had been driving ahead in a separate vehicle.
The shooting took place hours after Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.
The UK Foreign Office said on Friday that it was "saddened" by the news.
"We are saddened to hear about the deaths of two British-Israeli citizens and the serious injuries sustained by a third individual," a statement said.