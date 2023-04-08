British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank shooting named
Two British-Israeli sisters killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank have been named as Maya and Rina Dee.
The sisters were killed on Friday afternoon near the Hamra Junction in the north of the Jordan Valley, as they drove from their home in the settlement of Efrat to Tiberias.
Their mother remains in a critical condition in hospital, local media reported.
The car was driven off the road after being shot at by gunmen.
Their father had been driving ahead in a separate vehicle.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tweet containing their names, and a photo of the sisters, on Saturday evening.
