Khalid Aydd Ahmed al-Jabouri: US says it kills senior IS commander in Syria

An Islamic State member waves one of its flags in Syria in 2014Reuters
An Islamic State member waves one of its flags in Syria in 2014

The US has said it has carried out a strike in Syria, killing a senior Islamic State (IS) leader it believes was responsible for planning attacks in Europe.

Khalid Aydd Ahmed al-Jabouri died in an undisclosed location on Tuesday, according to a statement by US Central Command.

No civilians are said to have been killed in the attack.

There has so far been no response from Syria.

The US said al-Jabouri developed the leadership structure for IS and that his death would "temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks".

It said that IS "continues to represent a threat" to the Middle East and other parts of the world.

However, no further details were given about which attacks he is believed to have masterminded.

Related Topics

More on this story