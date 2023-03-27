Mass Israel protests after Netanyahu fires defence minister
Tens of thousands have taken to the streets across Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defence minister.
Yoav Gallant had spoken out against controversial plans to overhaul the justice system.
In Jerusalem, police and soldiers used water cannon against demonstrators near Mr Netanyahu's house.
A week of disruption had already been planned over the new law.
The reforms include plans that would give the government full control over the committee which appoints judges.
They would also make it harder for courts to remove a leader deemed unfit for office, which has angered many who consider it in the interests of the incumbent, Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an ongoing trial for corruption.
After protesting outside Mr Netanyahu's home, the demonstrators - many flying Israeli flags and banging pots and pans - then evaded police forces to arrive at Israel's parliament, the Knesset.
One government employee told the BBC that she felt Mr Netanyahu "crossed every line we have as a democratic country".
"We're defending the last bit of democracy we have and I can't go to sleep this way. I can't do anything until we stop this craziness", she said.
Mr Gallant is a former soldier, who for weeks has heard from reservists who were unhappy with the proposed law change.
In early March, fighter pilots in an elite Israeli Air Force squadron vowed not to attend training, in an unprecedented protest against the government.
They later agreed to attend and hold talks with their commanders.
Mr Gallant spoke out against the law on Saturday, where he said members of the Israeli Defence Forces were angry and disappointed.
Mr Netanyahu - who was out of the country at the time of Mr Gallant's TV appearance - said he no longer had faith in him as defence minister.
The prime minister wants to get the new legislation through parliament by the end of the week.
The two politicians are a member of the same Likud party and while the defence minister won the backing of some fellow members, others on the far right called for him to go.
After he was fired, Mr Gallant took to Twitter to reaffirm: "The state of Israel's security has always been and will always be my life's mission."
Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid described Mr Gallant's sacking as "a new low" for the government.
"Netanyahu can fire Gallant, but he can't fire reality or fire the people of Israel who are fronting up to resist the coalition's madness," Mr Lapid added.
Responding on Sunday, the US government said it was "deeply concerned" by Mr Gallant's removal.
"As the president recently discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu, democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship," said White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.