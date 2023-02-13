Israel judicial reform plans draw mass protests outside parliament
- Published
Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting outside their parliament against controversial judicial reform plans which have divided the country.
Israel has seen some of its biggest demonstrations in years since the plans were unveiled last month.
If passed, they would curb the Supreme Court's power and give the government more say over judicial appointments.
Critics say it will undermine democracy; the government argues the reforms will strengthen it.
US President Joe Biden appeared to criticise the proposals in their current form - an unusual step for a US leader to express an opinion on constitutional matters in Israel.
"The genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy is that they are both built on strong institutions, on checks and balances, on an independent judiciary," he said in comments printed in the New York Times on Sunday.
"Building consensus for fundamental changes is really important," he added.
On Sunday, Israel's own President, Isaac Herzog, warned that the country was on the verge of constitutional and social collapse. Involvement by Israeli presidents in political issues are rare since the post is considered to be a politically neutral figurehead.
There have been weekly mass protests centring on Tel Aviv, with tens of thousands of people demonstrating against the reforms. Opponents say the plans will politicise the judiciary and could lead to an authoritarian government.
The government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says the current system is undemocratic, with the Supreme Court able to strike down laws passed by parliament elected by the people.
Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Lavin, who introduced the plans, accused opponents - including the attorney general and Supreme Court's chief justice - of seeking to "carry out a coup" against Mr Netanyahu, after a petition was filed to the court to declare the prime minister unfit for office.
Among the planned reforms, the ability of the Supreme Court to strike down laws would be severely weakened. A simple majority in the Knesset (Israel's parliament) would also have the power to override Supreme Court rulings.
Mr Netanyahu says the plans will restore balance between the branches of government and stop judicial overreach.