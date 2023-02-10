Jerusalem: Two people killed in car ramming attack
Two people, including a six-year-old boy, have been killed in a car ramming attack at a bus stop in occupied East Jerusalem, officials say.
The attack happened at Ramot Junction, police said. Unconfirmed reports say the driver was a Palestinian. Police said he was "neutralised on the spot".
Five people were hurt, medics said.
It comes amid a particularly bloody period between Israelis and Palestinians, with a mounting toll from Palestinian attacks and Israeli raids.
Pictures from the scene of the incident on the northern outskirts of the city show a blue Mazda car which had crashed into a pole and come to a standstill on the pavement under a bus shelter.
A volunteer medic with an ambulance service told Israel's Army Radio: "Everyone was lying out, thrown about, in very bad condition."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had "decided to take immediate action to seal and demolish the home of the terrorist", his office said.