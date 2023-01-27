Five shot dead at Jerusalem synagogue - reports
At least five people are reported to have been shot dead at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, with others injured.
The incident happened in the city's Neve Yaakov neighbourhood at around 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT).
Israel's ambulance service reported 10 casualties in total, some of them seriously wounded.
Israel's police department said that the suspected attacker had been "neutralised".
