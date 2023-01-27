Seven shot dead at Jerusalem synagogue
- Published
Seven people have been shot dead at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, with at least three others injured.
The incident happened in the city's Neve Yaakov neighbourhood at around 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT).
Police described the attacker as a "terrorist" and said he been"neutralised".
The US has condemned the attack. A spokesperson for the state department, Vedant Patel, said: "We stand with the Israeli people in solidarity."
Several other countries have also expressed their concern, including the UK and Australia.
Local media report that the attacker was killed by security forces as he was fleering the scene.
Tensions have been high since nine Palestinians - both militants and civilians - were killed during an Israeli military raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.
This was followed by rocket fire into Israel from Gaza, to which Israel responded with air strikes.