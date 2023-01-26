Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in Jenin
Four Palestinians, including an elderly woman, have been killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West bank, Palestinian officials say.
The Palestinian health minister warned that the situation was "critical" in Jenin, with many other people injured and ambulances unable to reach them.
The children's ward of a local hospital was hit by Israeli tear gas, she said.
Israel's military released few details, but Israeli media said it had acted to foil "a major attack" by militants.
Heavy gunfire and explosions could be heard in footage shared by Palestinian media.
Tensions have recently risen in the West Bank as the Israeli military continues what it describes as an anti-terrorism offensive. There have been repeated raids on Jenin.
At least 24 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces so far this year, including militants and civilians.