Turkey Kurdish strikes: A population living in fear

"Everybody knew that we had nothing to do with the attack in Istanbul, we condemned it," he says. "That's not what we do as the SDF. We fought against ISIS [the Islamic State group] here, but Turkey is looking for a reason to justify their attacks against us. This only benefits Erdogan and his regime, to make excuses for their operations in our region. Last night they killed 11 civilians, and the SDF lost some of our fighters".