Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini's house
- Published
Protesters in Iran have set fire to the ancestral home of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Images posted on social media show part of the structure in the city of Khomein - named after him - being set ablaze.
But despite news agencies verifying the videos' location, regional authorities denied there had been an arson attack.
Ayatollah Khomeini is said to have been born in the house, which is now a museum that commemorates his life.
He served as the first supreme leader of Iran from 1979 until his death in 1989. His death is still marked by a day of mourning each year.
Social media videos from the Khomein show dozens of people cheering as the fire breaks out. Both Reuters and AFP news agencies said they had verified the location depicted in the videos, but not the date. According to Reuters, Iranian activist network 1500Tasvir said the footage was taken on Thursday evening.
However, Khomein county's press office denied there had been an attack to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The news agency said a small number of people had gathered outside the house and later shared a video of the house, saying it was open to "pilgrims and lovers of the deceased Imam".
"The doors of the house of the late founder of the great revolution are open to the public," the agency added.
Protestors in the city of Khomein have burned down the childhood home of the late Ayatollah Khomeini, founder of the country's current theocracy. The symbolic significance of this move against the most revered figure in the Islamic Republic cannot be overstated.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/vmoJfj3NAX— Siavash Ardalan (@BBCArdalan) November 18, 2022
The fire at Ayatollah Khomeini's house is one of the latest incidents in a wave of nationwide demonstrations directed at his successor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The protests against Iran's clerical establishment erupted two months ago after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for allegedly breaking the strict hijab rules.
Five members of the security forces were killed in the latest unrest on Thursday, according to Iranian state media.