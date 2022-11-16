Iran protests: Four more people sentenced to death in Iran - judiciary
- Published
Another four people have been sentenced to death in connection with the anti-government protests in Iran, bringing the total to five since Sunday.
Revolutionary Courts in Tehran found one of the unnamed defendants hit and killed a policeman with his car, the judiciary's Mizan news agency said.
The second stabbed a security officer, and the third tried to block traffic and spread "terror", it alleged.
The fourth was convicted of a knife attack, Mizan reported late on Tuesday.
Human rights activists condemned the death sentences, which can be appealed, saying they were the results of unfair trials.
"Protesters don't have access to lawyers in the interrogation phase, they are subjected to physical and mental torture to give false confessions, and sentenced based on the confessions," the director of Norway-based Iran Human Rights, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, told AFP news agency.
At least 348 protesters have been killed and 15,900 others arrested in a crackdown by security forces on what Iran's leaders have portrayed as foreign-backed "riots", according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which is also based outside the country.
At least 15 detainees are believed to be facing security-related charges that are punishable by death under Iran's Sharia-based legal system, including "moharebeh" (enmity against God) and "efsad fil-arz" (corruption on Earth).
The women-led protests against clerical rule erupted after the death in custody three months ago of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for allegedly breaking the strict rules on hijabs.
“Death to the dictator”: holding hands and creating a human chain people chant in Tehran, Nov15. #زن_زندگی_آزادی #مهسا_امینی #اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/J6FBDl3zLP— Khosro Kalbasi Isfahani (@KhosroKalbasi) November 15, 2022
The judiciary's announcements came after six people were reportedly killed amid a fresh wave of unrest that began on Tuesday.
Activists called for three days of demonstrations and strikes to commemorate "Bloody November" - a reference to the deadly crackdown on the last major wave of protests that began on 15 November 2019, when many Iranians reacted angrily to a sudden increase in fuel prices.
Videos posted on social media on Tuesday showed crowds in Tehran and other major cities chanting slogans against the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including "death to the dictator".
At a metro station in the capital, protesters set fire to a headscarf on a platform as a crowd shouted that Ayatollah Khamenei "will be toppled".
Another video from a metro station appeared to show officers beating people inside a train carriage, while in a third, people were seen running and falling over as security forces allegedly opened fire.
Iran's security forces repeatedly fire into a crowd of protesters at a Tehran metro station today.— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 15, 2022
Tehran's residents have been frequently chanting slogans against the regime in the city's metro stations during the protests.#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/ncVjWK3q4n
Kurdish human rights group Hengaw reported that three male protesters were killed by direct fire from security forces in the north-western cities of Sanandaj and in Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province.
Hengaw, which is based in Norway, also said that protesters seized control of the city of Bukan, in neighbouring West Azerbaijan province, on Tuesday night.
State media reported that "rioters" shot dead two members of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), including a colonel, in Bukan and Kamyaran.
They also said that a cleric who was a member of the paramilitary Basij Resistance Force, which is controlled by the IRGC, died after being hit by a Molotov cocktail in the southern city of Shiraz.
State media have so far reported the deaths of 38 security personnel since the protests began. HRANA has put the toll at 43.