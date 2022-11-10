Alaa Abdel Fattah: British-Egyptian activist given 'medical intervention' - family
- Published
The sister of jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has been on hunger strike, says their family have been informed he has been given "medical intervention".
Mona Seif said officials at Wadi al-Natroun prison had told their mother that the intervention took place "with the knowledge of judicial entities".
She was also warned she could no longer wait outside for news, Ms Seif added.
Abdel Fattah, 40, escalated his hunger strike on Sunday by refusing water.
He began a partial hunger strike in April in a bid to pressure Egyptian authorities to allow British diplomats to visit him.
He has already spent most of the past decade behind bars and is currently serving a five-year term on the charge of "spreading false news".