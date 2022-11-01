Netanyahu in lead, Israel election exit polls say
- Published
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be on course for victory in Tuesday's elections, according to exit polls.
The polls, which forecast the outcome before official results, give his right-wing bloc a slim majority of seats over his opponents.
Such a result would mark a dramatic comeback for Mr Netanyahu, toppled last year after 12 straight years in power.
The election was widely seen as a vote for or against Mr Netanyahu's return.
Official results, which could still produce a different outcome, are expected in the coming hours.
As the polls were announced at 22:00 (20:00 GMT) upbeat music burst from loud speakers at the central venue of Mr Netanyahu's Likud party in Jerusalem.
Israel TV exit polls suggest Mr Netanyahu's bloc will command 61 or 62 seats in the 120-seat knesset (parliament).