Netanyahu in lead, Israel election exit polls say
- Published
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be on course for victory in Tuesday's elections, according to exit polls.
The polls, which forecast the outcome before official results, give his right-wing bloc a slim majority of seats over his opponents.
Such a result would mark a dramatic comeback for Mr Netanyahu, toppled last year after 12 straight years in power.
The election was widely seen as a vote for or against Mr Netanyahu's return.
Official results, which could still produce a different outcome, are expected in the coming hours.
As the polls were announced at 22:00 (20:00 GMT) upbeat music burst from loud speakers at the central venue of Mr Netanyahu's Likud party in Jerusalem.
Israel TV exit polls suggest Mr Netanyahu's bloc will command 61 or 62 seats in the 120-seat knesset (parliament).
According to the polls, Likud stands to be the biggest party, with 30-31 seats, commanding a majority with the support of nationalist and religious parties.
Likud's ultranationalist ally Religious Zionism appears to have won 14 seats, which would make it the third largest party.
The centre-left party of incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who brought down Mr Netanyahu in elections last year, is forecast to win 24 seats.
If the polls are confirmed, it will stave off the prospect of a sixth election in just four years after analysts predicted deadlock.
It would mark a remarkable turnaround for Mr Netanyahu, who's political future was widely written off after Mr Lapid formed an unlikely alliance of ideologically diverse parties to take power in June 2021.
At the time, Mr Netanyahu vowed to do everything in his power to bring it down. He engineered its collapse after just 12 months.