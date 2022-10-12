Iran protester: 'You know that you might never come back'

When you take to the streets you should expect anything. Deep down, you know that you might never come back. You might get arrested, detained for days, months or even years, as we have seen before. So far, I have been lucky. I have been beaten with a baton [by security forces], I have been kicked. But I have seen worse. The situation is quite stressful, but it is quite hopeful as well. It is stressful because you never know whether the person standing next to you is a member of the security forces. And yet it is hopeful because you can see that your voice is finally being heard, especially this time on an international level, despite all the [internet] filtering that is going on in Iran.