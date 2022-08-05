Israel attacks Gaza targets after militant threat
By Raffi Berg
BBC News
- Published
The Israeli military says it is attacking targets in the Gaza Strip in response to threats from a Palestinian militant group there.
Five people, including a child and a leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), have been killed, Gaza's health ministry says.
It follows days of tensions after Israel arrested a senior PIJ member in the occupied West Bank.
The Gaza-based PIJ had threatened to hit back by bombing central Israel.
Shortly before the operation began, Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz issued a warning, saying: "To our enemies, and specifically to the leadership of [Gaza's rulers] Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, I would like to emphasise: your time is up. The threat [on this region] will be removed one way or another."
Israel's interior minister Ayelet Shaked told Israel's Channel 12 News: "We don't know how this will play out… but this could take time… This could be a lengthy round [of conflict] and a hard one", the Times of Israel reported.
In recent days, Israel had taken heightened security measures for communities near its border with Gaza, closing roads and issuing warnings, saying the PIJ intended to attack civilians and soldiers.
The PIJ is the second biggest militant group after Hamas and has been responsible for many attacks, including rocket-fire and shootings against Israel.