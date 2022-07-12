Joe Biden heads to Middle East amid faltering US sway

More awkwardly, he is going to ask the Saudis for a very big favour - to produce more oil and sell it at a lower price. The economic dislocation that followed the invasion of Ukraine left the US, just like the rest of the world, with high energy prices, even though they are no longer dependent on oil imports from the Gulf. The blunt political truth for Mr Biden is that every cent on a gallon of petrol in the United States loses more votes for his Democrats at the mid-term elections.