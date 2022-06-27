Toxic gas leak at Jordan's Aqaba port kills 10, injures hundreds
- Published
Ten people have been killed and more than 251 others injured by a toxic gas leak at Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba.
A chemical storage container fell during transportation as a result of a crane malfunction, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) told state media.
Video footage showed the crane picking up the container from a lorry and then dropping it on to a docked ship.
The vessel and port are then seen being engulfed by a cloud of bright yellow gas, sending people running for safety.
The Civil Defence Department has sent specialist teams to the port to deal with the clean-up, according to the PSD. It did not say what toxic chemical was inside the container.
Almost 200 people are reportedly being treated at local hospitals for exposure to the substance, while the other injured have been discharged.
Authorities urged residents of Aqaba not to gather in front of the hospitals in order to facilitate the work of paramedics.