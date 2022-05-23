Dozens feared trapped after 10-storey building collapses in Iran
- Published
Five people have been killed and dozens more are thought to be trapped after an unfinished building collapsed in south-west Iran, state media report.
The Iranian Red Crescent said rescue teams were searching for at least 80 people in the rubble of the 10-storey Metropole office block in Abadan.
Pictures showed that concrete floors and steel beams had fallen on to the street below, crushing several cars.
Officials said the cause of the collapse was under investigation.
عملیات جستوجوی و نجات حادثهدیدگان ریزش ساختمان ۱۰ طبقه واقع در ته لنجی #آبادان با ١٢ تيم امداد ونجات از شهرستانهای آبادان، خرمشهر، دشت آزادگان، ماهشهر، شادگان، واکنش سریع استان و آنست ادامه دارد. ۵۰ نیروی امدادی از شهرهای همجوار برای اعزام به محل حادثه آمادهباش هستند. pic.twitter.com/KBOZFsBVCM— جمعیت هلالاحمر ایران (@Iranian_RCS) May 23, 2022
State news agency Irna reported that the Metropole building was located on Abadan's busiest commercial street, and that the incident happened at about 12:30 (08:00 GMT) on Monday.
Twenty-five injured survivors had so far been pulled from the rubble along with the five dead, it said.
The hardline Tasnim news agency cited an official in Abadan's fire department as saying that between 100 and 150 people are thought to have been inside the building at the time of the collapse despite it being under construction.