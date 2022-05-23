Dozens feared trapped after 10-storey building collapses in Iran

Tasnim News/AFP
Up to 150 people are thought to have been inside the Metropole building at the time

Five people have been killed and dozens more are thought to be trapped after an unfinished building collapsed in south-west Iran, state media report.

The Iranian Red Crescent said rescue teams were searching for at least 80 people in the rubble of the 10-storey Metropole office block in Abadan.

Pictures showed that concrete floors and steel beams had fallen on to the street below, crushing several cars.

Officials said the cause of the collapse was under investigation.

State news agency Irna reported that the Metropole building was located on Abadan's busiest commercial street, and that the incident happened at about 12:30 (08:00 GMT) on Monday.

Twenty-five injured survivors had so far been pulled from the rubble along with the five dead, it said.

The hardline Tasnim news agency cited an official in Abadan's fire department as saying that between 100 and 150 people are thought to have been inside the building at the time of the collapse despite it being under construction.

Tasnim News/AFP
The Metropole building was located on one of Abadan's busiest commercial streets

