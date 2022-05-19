Israeli coalition government in crisis as MP quits
By Raffi Berg
BBC News
- Published
The future of Israel's government has been plunged into uncertainty after a member quit, leaving it as a minority in parliament for the first time.
The Arab member of the coalition resigned, saying she could not tolerate its leaders' "right-wing stances" towards her section of society.
The unexpected move means the coalition commands only 59 seats out of 120.
The most diverse coalition in Israel's history has been in power for just under a year.
Led by nationalist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, it brought together eight parties from across the political spectrum, some with major ideological differences.
Significantly, the government included an independent Arab party for the first time since the state was founded in 1948.
Israel's Arab minority comprises about 20% of the population and although they have equal rights under the law, they often complain of discrimination.
In a letter announcing her decision, Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of the left-wing Meretz party, said: "Again and again the heads of the coalition have taken hawkish, rigid and right-wing stances regarding basic issues of utmost importance for Arab society."
She said she had been swayed by recent events, including the funeral in Jerusalem of Al Jazeera reporter Sherine Abu Aqla, shot dead in the occupied West Bank last week while reporting on an Israeli operation, which saw troops in gun battles with Palestinian militants.
At Abu Aqla's funeral last Friday, Israeli police beat and kicked mourners carrying her coffin aloft, causing it to almost fall to the ground. Police said they had acted after being "exposed to violence by rioters". The scenes, carried live on Al Jazeera, caused widespread outrage and scathing criticism of the police's actions.
"I cannot continue supporting the existence of a coalition that harasses my community in this disgraceful manner," Ms Zoabi wrote.
Her departure puts the coalition in a precarious position. The government will now find it harder to function and would be vulnerable in the event of a no-confidence vote.
Ms Zoabi is the second coalition member to resign within weeks, after a member of the prime minister's own right-wing Yamina party quit, saying the coalition was "harming... the Jewish identity" of the state.
The coalition was formed in order to bring together enough parties to oust long-term Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a series on inconclusive elections. Mr Netanyahu has been leader of the opposition since then and has vowed to return to office.