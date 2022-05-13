UAE President Sheikh Khalifa dies at 73
One of the richest monarchs in the world, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, has died at the age of 73.
Sheikh Khalifa had been president of the UAE since 2004, but his role had been largely ceremonial since he suffered a stroke in 2014.
His half-brother, Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, is now in charge of state affairs.
The al-Nahyan family is believed to have a fortune of $150bn (£123bn).
As well as being president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa was also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the seven emirates which comprise the UAE.