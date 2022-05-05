Elad attack: Three dead in central Israeli city
Three people have been killed and others wounded in what police say is a suspected terror attack in the central Israeli city of Elad.
Two attackers - one armed with a gun, the other an axe - targeted passers-by at a park in the city, Israeli media report.
The suspects are still at large.
The attack came as Israel marked Independence Day, a public holiday marking the establishment of the country.
It also follows a spate of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs in recent weeks, the deadliest period of attacks in Israel since 2006.
At least 15 people have been killed in Israel and the West Bank in the latest flare-up.
Israel has responded by raiding Palestinian towns, sparking clashes that left at least 26 people dead, including bystanders.
There have also been violent clashes at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, a flashpoint site that is deeply important to Muslims and Jews, who know it as the Temple Mount.
Local authorities in Elad have ordered residents to stay indoors.
Most of the city's population are members of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.
Israel holds memorial ceremonies each year before Independence Day, marking its wartime losses.
The Jewish state was founded on 14 May 1948, and anniversaries are calculated in accordance with the Hebrew calendar.
On 15 May, Palestinians mark the creation of Israel with a day of mourning called al-Naqba, Arabic for "catastrophe".