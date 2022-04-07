Israel: Two killed, several wounded in Tel Aviv shooting
Two people have been killed by at least one gunman in the centre of Tel Aviv, Israel, in the fourth attack of its kind in just over two weeks.
Some of the shootings are reported to have happened on Dizengoff Street, one of the busiest streets in the city.
Initial reports say a gunman has been killed, with a possible second attacker still at large.
It follows a spree of attacks by Israeli Arabs and a Palestinian which have left 13 people dead.
Video from the scene shows people running away and crouching behind parked cars. Another picture, posted on social media, shows overturned tables and chairs at an outside bar where people had been sitting. Police have told residents to stay indoors for the time being.
Eight people were wounded, four of them critically, Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital said.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is reported to be being debriefed at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, about 1km (0.6 miles) from Dizengoff Street.