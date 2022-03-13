Irbil attack: Missiles from Iran hit northern Iraqi city, US says
Several ballistic missiles launched from Iran have struck the northern Iraqi city of Irbil, US officials say.
The missiles damaged buildings near the US consulate complex but no casualties were reported, officials in the Kurdistan Regional Government said.
The US said none of its facilities were hit in the "outrageous attack".
There has been no confirmation of the launch from Iran, but Iranian state media cited sources as saying that "secret Israeli bases" were targeted.
The attack came six days after two senior officers in Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps were killed in a suspected Israeli air strike near the Syrian capital Damascus. The IRGC had vowed to make Israel "pay for this crime".
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi joined the US in condemning Sunday's attack.
"The aggression which targeted the dear city of Irbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people," he tweeted.
"Our security forces will investigate and stand firm against any threats towards our people."