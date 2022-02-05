Queen's Platinum Jubilee music released by British-Israeli composer
By Raffi Berg
BBC News Online Middle East editor
- Published
Pieces of music specially commissioned for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee have been released by their composer in Israel.
Loretta Kay-Feld says she was privately contacted by a member of the Royal Family "close to the Queen" with what was a personal request.
Mrs Kay-Feld, an accomplished composer, author and lyricist, says it was "a great privilege and a great honour".
Sunday marks 70 years since the Queen acceded to the throne.
She succeeded her father King George VI upon his death in 1952, and was crowned Elizabeth II on 2 June 1953.
The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and a series of events in honour of the occasion are due to take place across the course of the year.
Mrs Kay-Feld says she was contacted six months ago by the royal, who was familiar with her work.
"They asked me what music could I do for Her Majesty to celebrate her 70 years on the throne," she said, speaking from her home in Raanana, north of Tel Aviv.
"I'm very fond of the Queen and I was absolutely thrilled to be asked, and I went about thinking how could I express her feelings of a life devoted to service to her people."
Mrs Kay-Feld, 73, says she went for a walk along the cliff tops by the sea to draw inspiration.
"Suddenly, the whole soliloquy just came to me, which is usually what happens - I take it from the air and it just comes to me, the lyrics and followed almost simultaneously by the music. It was all in my head, then I just came home and wrote them out."
The composer then worked with award-winning Irish film director Jason Figgis, who put the scores - 70 Years a Queen and The Queen's Soliloquy - to video.
Mr Figgis said he wanted to "rise to the challenge of creating beautiful, resonant and emotive visuals to help celebrate Her Majesty, the Queen's, Platinum Jubilee".
The result, he said, was a "marriage of beautiful composition - aurally and visually and I am very proud of this collaboration".
Mrs Kay-Feld says the royal who commissioned the music (who requested not to be identified) got in touch by email, phone call and on Zoom, and appeared "beyond thrilled" with the result.
The London-born musician, who studied at the Royal College and Guildhall School of Music, performed for the Royal Family early on in her career at the Variety Club for Great Britain children's charity.
She has written hundreds of compositions, including music for children's TV show Sesame Street, and one of her arrangements, Gotta Keep America Singing, was played at the inaugurations of US Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Mrs Kay-Feld, who has British-Israeli citizenship, immigrated to Israel 10 years ago after living and working in the UK, America and Australia.