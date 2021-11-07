BBC News

Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi survives Baghdad 'assassination attempt'

Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for 'calm and restraint' in the aftermath of the attack

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said he escaped unhurt after an attack on his home in the capital Baghdad.

Officials said his residence in the capital's Green Zone was targeted by a drone laden with explosives, in an alleged assassination attempt.

Earlier media reports said Mr al-Kadhimi had been taken to hospital.

In a tweet, he called for "calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq".

Officials said at least six people from the prime minister's security detail were injured.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack, in an area of the city housing many government buildings and foreign embassies.

Mr al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief, was sworn into office in May last year.

In recent weeks, supporters of Iran-aligned militias have staged demonstrations near the Green Zone.

They have been protesting against the results of last month's general elections, which they said had voting irregularities.

