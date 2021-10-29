Palestinians unveil huge mosaic in West Bank desert castle
- Published
Palestinian authorities have unveiled one of the largest floor mosaics in the world, in the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank.
The mosaic at Hisham's Palace took five years and some $12 million (£8 million) to restore.
The mosaic dates back more than 1,000 years, but Hisham's Palace was only rediscovered in the 19th Century.
The art remained neglected until a Japan-funded restoration effort was launched in 2016.
The size of the mosaic panels is approximately 835 square metres, and it contains more than 5 million mosaic pieces and small mosaic stones.
Palestinian officials hope the mosaic floor will become a major tourist attraction.
Hisham's Palace is an Islamic desert castle from the Ummayad Dynasty, which lasted from 660 to 750 AD.
