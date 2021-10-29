BBC News

Palestinians unveil huge mosaic in West Bank desert castle

Image caption, Hisham's Palace was rediscovered nearly 150 years ago

Palestinian authorities have unveiled one of the largest floor mosaics in the world, in the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank.

The mosaic at Hisham's Palace took five years and some $12 million (£8 million) to restore.

The mosaic dates back more than 1,000 years, but Hisham's Palace was only rediscovered in the 19th Century.

The art remained neglected until a Japan-funded restoration effort was launched in 2016.

Image caption, Officials hope that the restoration will boost tourism
Image caption, The Palace is near the Dead Sea and covers about 150 acres (60 hectares)

The size of the mosaic panels is approximately 835 square metres, and it contains more than 5 million mosaic pieces and small mosaic stones.

Palestinian officials hope the mosaic floor will become a major tourist attraction.

Image caption, Images include a lion attacking a deer to symbolise war and two gazelles which symbolise peace

Hisham's Palace is an Islamic desert castle from the Ummayad Dynasty, which lasted from 660 to 750 AD.

