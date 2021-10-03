Shaheen: Tropical cyclone batters Oman and Iran, killing nine
- Published
At least nine people have died after tropical cyclone Shaheen battered parts of Iran and Oman.
The storm arrived in the area on Sunday, with winds between 120 and 150 km/h (75-93 mph) as its eye crossed land.
Thousands have been evacuated from coastal areas in Oman. Streets in the capital, Muscat, have been submerged.
Shaheen was later downgraded to a tropical storm after it hit land, a local meteorology service said.
In Iran, authorities said six people were killed in a port in the south-eastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.
The country's official media said infrastructure including electrical facilities and roads were damaged.
Even before the cyclone made landfall in Oman, three people, including a child, had already died due to flooding.
Images from Muscat show cars submerged in water. Authorities in the capital ordered roads to only be used for emergency journeys.
Flights to and from Muscat were suspended and residents in coastal areas were urged to evacuate.
A cricket match between Oman and Scotland was abandoned due to the cyclone.
In al-Qurm, authorities cut off the power supply to avoid any incidents and some 2,700 people were placed in emergency shelters.
Residents of Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates, on the border with Oman, have been told to work remotely on Monday and avoid leaving home except for emergencies.