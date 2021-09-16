Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon to ease shortages
- Published
Four convoys carrying Iranian fuel have arrived in Lebanon under an initiative by the militant group Hezbollah to ease the country's crippling energy crisis.
Eighty lorries with 4m litres (1.1m gallons) of diesel on board crossed the border from Syria, where a tanker is docked, Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said.
The fuel is being imported via Syria in an effort to avoid embroiling Lebanon in US sanctions on Iran.
Hezbollah has said hospitals and other key services will get priority access.
An economic collapse has left Lebanon dangerously short of fuel as well as other basic necessities, such as medicine, electricity and even drinking water.
Hezbollah supporters threw petals at the first convoy of fuel lorries drove through the north-eastern village of al-Ain on Thursday morning after entering Lebanon via an unofficial border crossing.
A woman declared that the convoy had broken the "siege" of Lebanon by the US and its allies.
"Since this fuel is being brought by Sayyed Hassan [Nasrallah] then it will be delivered to the right place," she told Reuters news agency.
Hezbollah's leader said on Monday that it was "not looking to make a business out of this but wants to help ease the people's hardships".
The Iran-backed Shia Islamist group would distribute the fuel free of charge to government hospitals, nursing homes, orphanages and the Lebanese Red Cross, he added. The rest will be sold at "below cost" to bakeries, private hospitals and companies operating generators.
He also said a second tanker with fuel oil arrival would arrive at the Syrian port of Baniyas soon in the coming days, with two others carrying petrol and fuel oil following soon afterwards.
The severe shortage of fuel in Lebanon stems from the country's economic collapse, which the World Bank has said is one of the worst in modern times.
The Lebanese currency has lost more than 90% of its value against the US dollar since 2019, causing inflation to skyrocket, and pushing three quarters of the population into poverty.
As imports became more expensive, fuel began to disappear from the local market.
In recent months, power stations, hospitals, bakeries and other businesses have been forced to either scale back their operations or shut down completely due to the shortages.
Electricity outages can now last as long as 23 hours a day and drivers face hours-long queues to fill up their cars at petrol stations.