Iraq attack: Bomb kills 18 at busy Baghdad market
At least 18 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in a bomb attack on a busy market in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, security sources say.
The device exploded in a market, in the northern Sadr City area, as families prepared for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha on Tuesday.
It was the deadliest bombing in Baghdad in seven months.
It is not yet known who was behind the attack, but suspicion will fall on the Islamic State group (IS).
The Iraqi government declared victory in its war against the Sunni Muslim jihadist group at the end of 2017.
However, sleeper cells continue to wage a low-level insurgency in the country.
IS said it was behind a car bomb blast in April that killed four people at another market in Sadr City, which is predominantly Shia Muslim.
It also claimed a twin suicide bombing attack in January in Tayaran Square that left 32 people dead. That was the deadliest bombing in the capital in three years.
Security sources told Reuters news agency that women and children were among those killed in Monday's attack on the al-Wuhailat market. Some shops were set on fire, they said.
An Iraqi military spokesman said Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had ordered the arrest of the commander of the federal police regiment in charge of security in the market area, and that an investigation had begun.