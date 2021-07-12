Jordan jails two senior figures convicted of plotting coup
- Published
A court in Jordan has found a former royal court chief and a relative of King Abdullah guilty of sedition and incitement against the monarchy.
Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, who denied the charges, were both sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The two men were detained in early April, when former Crown Prince Hamzah was placed under house arrest over an alleged plot to destabilise the nation.
Prince Hamzah, who is the king's half-brother, did not face any charges.
The king said he had decided to deal with his case "within the framework" of the royal family after he publicly pledged his allegiance.