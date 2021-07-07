Nuclear talks in jeopardy as Iran produces enriched uranium

In a statement on Tuesday, the IAEA said: "Today, Iran informed the Agency that UO2 (uranium oxide) enriched up to 20% U-235 would be shipped to the R&D (research and development) laboratory at the Fuel Fabrication Plant in Esfahan, where it would be converted to UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) and then to uranium metal enriched to 20% U-235, before using it to manufacture the fuel."