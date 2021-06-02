Israel opposition parties agree to form new unity government
- Published
Israeli opposition parties have reached an agreement to form a new government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure as prime minister.
Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, announced that the unity coalition deal had succeeded.
Under a rotation arrangement, the head of the right-wing Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, would serve as prime minister first before handing over to Mr Lapid.
There still needs to be a parliamentary vote before the government is sworn in.
In a statement, Mr Lapid said he had informed President Reuven Rivlin of the agreement, adding: "I pledge that this government will work in the service of all Israeli citizens, those who voted for it and those who did not.
"It will respect its opponents and do everything in its power to unite and connect all parts of Israeli society."
Mr Rivlin has called on parliament to convene as soon as possible to hold the confidence vote.
If the coalition fails to win the support of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, there is a risk of the country having to go to elections for the fifth time in two years.
Mr Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party won the most seats in March's inconclusive poll, but he was unable to form a governing coalition after being given the mandate.