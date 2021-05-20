Israel and Palestinian militants agree ceasefire
Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire, which is due to come into effect early on Friday.
It brings to an end 11 days of bombardment in which more than 240 people have died, mostly in Gaza.
The Israeli cabinet confirmed the decision to approve a ceasefire but its statement says the time for it to come into effect has not yet been agreed.
It says the Egypt-proposed truce would be "mutual and unconditional".
A Hamas official confirmed that there will be a "mutual and simultaneous" truce with Israel beginning at 02:00 local time on Friday (23:00 GMT Thursday).
On Thursday more than 100 Israeli air strikes targeted Hamas infrastructure in the north of Gaza. Hamas retaliated with rocket fire.
Fighting began in Gaza on 10 May after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in occupied East Jerusalem that culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews. Hamas began firing rockets after warning Israel to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory air strikes.
At least 232 people, including more than 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza so far, according to its Hamas-controlled health ministry. Israel has said at least 150 militants are among those killed in Gaza. Hamas does not give casualty figures for fighters.
In Israel 12 people, including two children, have been killed, its medical service says. Israel says some 4,000 rockets have been fired towards its territory by militants in Gaza.
What have the two sides said?
The Israeli Political Security Cabinet said it had "unanimously accepted the recommendation" for a ceasefire.
"The political echelon emphasizes that the reality on the ground will determine the continuation of the campaign," it added.
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Twitter that the Gaza offensive had yielded "unprecedented military gains".
A Hamas official told the Associated Press that the ceasefire announced by Israel amounts to a "victory" for the Palestinian people and a defeat for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ali Barakeh said Hamas militants would remain on alert until mediators have been in touch to finalise the details of the truce.
Within minutes of the announcements, the Israeli military said warning sirens were sounding in southern Israel, indicating that rockets had been fired from Gaza.
Meanwhile Palestinian media in Gaza reported fresh air strikes on the territory.
What led to the ceasefire?
Both sides have been facing increased international pressure to end hostilities.
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden told Mr Netanyahu "that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire".
Egypt, Qatar and the UN have played leading roles in mediating the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered two security delegations into Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to work towards upholding the ceasefire, according to Egyptian state TV.
Survivors are not claiming victory
Just as in the other wars since Hamas took over in Gaza in 2007, the two sides are claiming victory.
A senior Hamas leader told the BBC in Gaza that Israel had promised to "lift their hand off Sheikh Jarrah and Al-Aqsa Mosque". He was referring to one of Islam's holiest mosques and the Jerusalem district which became a flashpoint during an attempt to evict Palestinian families from their homes.
Israel denied there was any such understanding. Benny Gantz, the defence minister issued a statement saying that after the past eleven days Israel can show military achievements "unprecedented in their scale and strategic significance for the struggle with terrorist organisations in Gaza".
On both sides survivors and the bereaved from missiles and bombs are not claiming victory. By far the majority of the dead and injured are Palestinians in Gaza, which also suffered hundreds of millions of dollars of physical damage.