Lag B'Omer festival: What is it about?

On the 34th day - Lag B'Omer - the restrictions end and the day becomes one of the most festive in the Jewish calendar. Weddings are held, as Lag B'Omer is considered an auspicious day to get married; in observant communities three-year-old boys have their first haircut (known as an upsherin); and people come together to sing, dance and hold parties (and in some places street parades, including a huge one in New York).