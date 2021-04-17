Iran names suspect wanted for nuclear plant attack
Iran's state TV has named a man that intelligence authorities say was responsible for an attack at the Natanz nuclear plant last weekend.
Reza Karimi is wanted over the incident, but fled Iran shortly beforehand, Network One (IRTV1) reported, showing a man's photo of an Interpol wanted poster.
But Interpol's website shows no red notice for anyone named Reza Karimi.
Iran has blamed Israel for the attack, ramping up its nuclear activities in retaliation.