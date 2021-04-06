Jordan Prince Hamzah: How Saudi Arabia fits into the crisis

Saudi Arabia and Jordan meanwhile, although vastly different in economic terms, have much in common. Their deep historic ties go back centuries and tribal links straddle the joint desert border. When I lived in my 20s with the Bedouin from the Bani Huwaitat tribe in southern Jordan, they used to roam frequently into Saudi Arabia and back, exchanging goods and news while tending their sheep, goats and camels. As surviving Sunni Arab monarchies in a part of the world rocked to its foundations by the Arab Spring uprisings, both countries' rulers have a vested interest in supporting each other.