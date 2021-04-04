Prince Hamzah bin Hussein of Jordan's 'house arrest' message in full
The former crown prince of Jordan, Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, says he has been placed under house arrest as part of a crackdown on critics. The military earlier denied that Prince Hamzah was under house arrest, but said he had been ordered to stop actions that could be used to target the country's "security and stability". In a video passed to the BBC by his lawyer on Saturday, the prince accuses the country's leaders of corruption, harassment and incompetence. Here is what he said, in full:
I'm making this recording today to try to explain what's happened over the last few hours with me.
I had a visit from the chief of the general staff of the Jordanian armed forces this morning, in which he informed me that I was not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in or on social media relating to visits that I have made, there has been criticism of the government, or the king.
I asked him if I was the one criticising, he said no. He said but this was a warning from him, from the chief of police and from the chief of the security services the Mukhabarat, that I should not leave my house, that I could only visit family, that I could not tweet, and that I could not communicate with people.
Since then a number of the people I know, or my friends, have been arrested, my security has been removed, and the internet and phone lines have been cut. This is my last form of communication, satellite internet, that I have - and I've been informed by the company that they are instructed to cut it, so it may be the last time I am able to communicate.
As I said to the chief of staff when he came, I am not the person responsible for the breakdown in governance, for the corruption, and for the incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years, and has been getting worse by the year.
I am not responsible for the lack of faith that people have in their institutions. They are responsible.
Unfortunately, this country has gone from one that was at the forefront of the region in terms of education and healthcare, in terms of human dignity and freedoms, to one in which even to criticise a small aspect of a policy leads to arrest and abuse by the security services.
It has reached the point where no one is able to speak or express an opinion on anything without being bullied, arrested, harassed and threatened.
This is a very sad and unfortunate turn for a country that as I said used to be in the forefront of the region. And the lives and futures of our children and their children are at stake if this continues. Their well-being has been put second by a ruling system has decided that its personal interests, that its financial interests, that its corruption is more important than the lives and dignity and futures of the more than 10 million people that live here.
I am making this recording to make it clear that I am not part of any conspiracy or nefarious organisation or foreign-backed group, as is always the claim here for anyone who speaks out.
I have spoken with people and tried to remain connected to people in the hope that they realise that there are members of this family who still love this country, who care for them and who will put them above all else, and so that I was able to remain aware and in touch with them and aware of their plight and their needs.
Apparently that is a crime worthy of isolation, threats, and now being cut off. I am in my home alone with my wife, our young children, and I wanted to make this recording so that it is clear to the world that what you see and hear in terms of the official line is not a reflection of the realities on the ground.
Unfortunately this country has become stymied in corruption, in nepotism and in misrule, and the result has been the destruction or the loss of hope that is apparent in pretty much every Jordanian. The loss of hope in our future, the loss of dignity, and a life under constant threat because we simply want to speak the truth, or we are trying to express our concerns or our hopes for the future.
I pray that all Jordanians will remember that I have always to tried to serve them to the best of my ability with what limited resources I have had, that I always will, and that God willing the situation will improve if we are able to come together and make our voice heard.
Thank you.