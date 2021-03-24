BBC News

In pictures: Container ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

Tug boats and diggers are trying to free a huge container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal in Egypt, blocking one of the world's key shipping routes.

Egyptian officials said the Ever Given became stuck on Tuesday morning during a sandstorm.

It has held up dozens of other vessels both north and south of the canal, which provides a vital link for freight between Asia and Europe.

Oil prices rose on world markets on Wednesday amid fears that crude oil shipments could be delayed by the blockage.

image captionA satellite image showed the Ever Given blocking the canal
image captionOfficials from the Suez Canal Authority visited the stranded ship to work out a rescue plan
image captionLast year the Suez Canal was used by an average of 51.5 ships per day
image captionThe Suez Canal, pictured here in 2017, is 193km (120 miles) long and incorporates three natural lakes

