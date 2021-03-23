Israel election: Exit polls favour Netanyahu bloc
- Published
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is headed for victory in Israel's fourth general election in two years but may struggle to secure a majority coalition, exit polls suggest.
Likud is projected to win between 31 and 33 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.
Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party is on track to get between 16 and 18.
If the exit polls are correct, Mr Netanyahu would need the backing of Naftali Bennett's nationalist Yamina party to form a government.
"I will do only what is good for the state of Israel," Mr Bennett was quoted as saying by a spokesman after the exit polls were released.
No party leaders were able to form a stable coalition after the previous three elections.
The current national unity government, which was the result of a power-sharing deal with Defence Minister Benny Gantz, collapsed in December after just seven months.
Tuesday's election was widely seen as a referendum on Mr Netanyahu's leadership.
His campaign focused on Israel's world-leading Covid-19 vaccination campaign and his diplomatic success normalising ties with Arab countries.
But his opponents from across the political spectrum argue that he should not remain in office while he is on trial for corruption. He denies any wrongdoing.